More crashes, disabled vehicles reported across Virginia Tuesday morning

Te Virginia State Police said downed trees and black ice are the major issues for much of Virginia Tuesday morning.

Because of these dangerous conditions, most Virginians are still discouraged from traveling until later in the day, police said.

This is for your own safety and to help expedite the process of clearing, treating and plowing interstate, primary and secondary roadways.

From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday through 6:30 a.m., Virginia State Police have responded to 14 traffic crashes and assisted 38 disabled motorists.

Virginia State Police are also currently on scene of 16 traffic crashes across the state and responding to/aiding 46 disabled vehicles. The disabled numbers do not reflect those vehicles stuck in the impacted stretch of I-95 near as those problems on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area are also still ongoing.

