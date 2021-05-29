Mother says witnesses refusing to speak after son fatally shot while driving on I-264

COURTLAND, Va. - A mother is calling for someone to come forward in her son’s death. Randolph Jones III was shot and killed while driving on the westbound lanes of I-264 on March 27.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive and are still investigating the deadly shooting.

"I keep living that morning over and over when I got that call that my son had got shot, and then I get to the hospital and found out that he had passed away," Sammantha Jones said.

Sammantha says she wants answers. Randolph and his friends were coming back from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront when someone opened fire.

"This has been the worst nightmare that I have ever had to deal with."

Several shots were fired into Randolph's white Nissan Altima. Three of his friends were in the car; a backseat passenger was shot and survived.

"He was a sweet young man - smiling all the time, dimples. Always willing to help. I never had any trouble out of him."

State Police say this is an active criminal investigation. They don’t know who shot into Randolph's car or why.

Randolph's mother says her son’s friends are not talking to investigators.

"I really do feel that they are involved, and they need to tell what’s going on. I want justice for my son. I feel that they need to speak up. I feel if there’s anybody out there that knows anything, come forward and tell the truth. Whether it’s the boys, his friends that were in the car - they need to come forward. I want them investigated."

Sammantha says she wants justice for her son.

"My son didn’t bother nobody. He was the sweetest child you would have ever met. He would have done anything for anybody. For them to do this to him, it’s not right. I want some answers."

The family wore t-shirts to honor Randolph. Randolph’s twin sister, Raneesha, says she misses her brother every day.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or by emailing them.