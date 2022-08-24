Multiple fox bites that were reported in Williamsburg- fox tests positive for rabies

WILLIAMSBURG, Va — The Hampton and Peninsula Health District is notifying its residents that one of the foxes that were captured tested positive for rabies.

On Monday, August 22, a wild gray fox bit five people including one dog and one cat.

Sightings were specifically reported in the areas of Mimosa Drive, Boundary Street, Counselor’s Way, and Griffin Avenue.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, or foxes to visit your premises.

If anyone has any information regarding exposure to any fox (bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts Williamsburg Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

