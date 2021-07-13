"Multiple rescues" happening at Suffolk high rise fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - Crews are responding to a high rise fire Tuesday morning.

Reports about the fire came into officials just after 4 a.m.

The fire is a the Suffolk Towers on North Main Street and officials said there are "multiple rescues" happening but gave no further information as this news is breaking.

This is the same apartment building where almost two weeks ago News 3 reported about a major water leak. 118 people were temporarily forced out because of the leak.

After a preliminary investigation officials determined there was a major water leak on the fifth floor of the apartment building.

It then affected the floors below and the basement. Residents received vouchers for accommodations at a local hotel and returned to the building six days later

