Music, literacy program encourages a love of reading in Hampton Roads schools

NORFOLK, Va. — According to the Virginia Department of Education, one in three students from kindergarten to second grade are reading below the benchmark.

This was part of the reason why musical professionals in Hampton Roads created a program to help children develop a love of reading, through music.

Michael Kerry Williams is the Executive Director of Tidewater Winds, a local concert band that brings music to Hampton Roads at no cost. This year, a new project brought schools a fairy tale about a wooden puppet who wanted to be a real boy.

In Virginia, the Department of Education saw kids falling behind. The average pass rate for reading is around 72%. This is why Williams built a program tailored to third graders.

"That seemed to be the mark where the decline begins," explains Williams. "When we looked at education as the whole with our education advisory team and our committee, they indicated that third grade needed the most support."

Williams says COVID-19 was a setback for many students, and subjects like reading became even more challenging.

"What music does is inspire them to continue that reading and develop that literacy skill," Williams said. "This is why we married the two concepts together for the program."

In a program called the Pinocchio Project, illustrated books were given to students.

"Every child gets their very own copy," explained Williams. "That is powerful for these kids to say this is mine and I can take it home."

Williams says the kids experience a live concert band performance of the story of Pinocchio. After it's over, the kids have a better understanding of right versus wrong.

"Part of the reason we picked this fairy tale is because it's relatable to a lot of young kids," said Williams.

"Many of these kids are making decisions for the first time in their life," said John Brewington, the conductor of Tidewater Winds. "They are deciding who to hang out with and who their friends are. Having them read this book and come to the show gives them an in-depth understanding of consequences."

Brewington, who is also the supervisor of music for Virginia Beach public schools, says he plans to continue this program to help make reading more interesting.

This holiday season there is a way you can help: "This Monday [Dec. 4], Tidewater Winds will have a ticketed concert with money going into programs like the Pinocchio project.

Vocal coach, Amanda Batcher said this is a great opportunity to give back to your community and it's a gift that keeps giving.

"You are giving the gift of music to yourself and in this case, you are also giving it to others," said Batcher. "And what's better than that"?

