Virginia Beach elementary, middle school ranked No. 1 in commonwealth

VIRIGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. News & World Report ranked two Virginia Beach Schools as the No. 1 elementary and No. 1 middle school in Virginia.

Kingston Elementary is the highest ranked elementary school, according to the report. Old Donation School is the highest ranking middle school. Additionally, Old Donation is second grade through eighth grade and is ranked as the number two elementary school.

The magazine looked at more than 100,000 schools nationally, including 2,759 schools in Virginia, according to the report. Rankings were based on the number of students proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts assessments. Schools are also measured in context of socioeconomic demographic to ensure that top-ranked schools are both high-achieving and successful at educating all students.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools says that it is the only school in Hampton Roads to rank in the top 10 for elementary schools, and North Landing Elementary ranked No. 17 and Thoroughgood Elementary ranked No. 35.

Virginia Beach also had several middle schools ranked in the top 50:



Great Neck Middle ranked 20th.

Plaza Middle ranked 27th.

Virginia Beach Middle ranked 30th.

Princess Anne Middle ranked 37th.

And Salem Middle ranked 40th.

VBCPS high schools ranked in the top 50: