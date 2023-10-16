'My kids wouldn't ask to see a badge:' Mom reacts to recent arrest of police impersonator

TOANO, Va. — A James City County man is facing charges of impersonating an off-duty police officer and abduction.

On Saturday, 30-year-old Cody Hardin was arrested by police after unlawfully detaining two juveniles.

Mom, Valdie Cooper, said the recent incident in her neighborhood has her rethinking how much trust her kids should put in a stranger.

News Active-duty servicemember charged in domestic shooting: James City County police Web Staff

"My kids probably wouldn't know to question someone who says they are a police officer," said Cooper. "It's scary that someone can do something to my kids because they think they are trusting a legitimate law enforcement officer."

Cooper is a mom of two: a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old. In the nine years she's lived in the Fenwick Hills Neighborhood she says she's always felt safe until recently.

A few days ago, police arrested her neighbor Cody Hardin. According to arrest warrants from James City County, Hardin is facing one misdemeanor charge for impersonating a police officer and two felony charges for abduction.

On Thursday, the James City County Police Department said they received a call about two juveniles being detained for "suspicious activity."

Police say Hardin told officers and the parents of the juveniles that he was an out-of-jurisdiction officer. After police determined he was not one, they obtained arrest warrants for Hardin.

Problem Solvers Think twice before parking your vehicle on the street Erin Miller

Cooper says this sparked a new kind of conversation for her family.

"I've never even thought to instruct my kids to ask for a badge number," said Cooper. "We've had conversations about stranger danger, but we've never talked about fake police officers."

Hardin was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. However, an investigation for police impersonations continues.

Officers are asking members of the public to contact them about their own experiences with impersonators in the county. To notify the police of an experience, please call this non-emergency number, 757-566-0112. If you are in immediate need call 911.

Police have also provided the following statement if you come face to face with a possible police officer impersonator:

"Should you suspect an impersonator attempting to pull you over, exercise caution and request the officer’s name and badge. Contact 911, informing dispatch of your concerns and requesting verification of the stopping officer or vehicle. Do not halt your car or exit it until dispatch confirms the situation's legitimacy. If confirmation is impossible, stay on the line and request officer assistance, or drive to a secure location, such as the nearest police station or a heavily populated area, if in a vehicle.”

