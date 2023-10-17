'My mom was a fighter:' Son of breast cancer patient to host community cancer walk/fundraiser in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Johnathan Foster is the senior pastor of New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Chesapeake. He says some of life’s toughest challenges are hard to face without faith.

One major challenge for him and his family was his mother's breast cancer diagnosis. Foster says at 32-years-old, his mom noticed a lump in her breast.

"The doctors told her it was operable, so she was able to have the surgery, but then it came back again," explained Foster.

After a second surgery, Foster says the cancer came back a third time and it spread to his mother's bones and eventually her brain.

Despite every obstacle, Foster said his mother was a fighter.

"She was a very resilient woman," said Foster. "She came from a hard background, and I think for her it was just another battle that she was up for and that she knew she would win."

Pastor Foster said his mom fought up until her last breath. Tammy passed away one month before her 35th birthday, leaving behind her five children. Foster was 12-years-old at the time.

Years later, Pastor Foster says his mom continues to inspire him.

On Saturday, he says he's keeping her in his heart and mind as he the Priority Toyota Cancer Center partner for an event called 'Paint The City Pink,' a special walk in Chesapeake to raise money for community members who are currently battling breast cancer.

"Our desire for this walk was to host something in the city that would directly impact the citizens of Chesapeake," said Foster. "We often hear about big cancer walks that take place on a national scale, but we wanted to find a way to really impact the people in our city,"

When Tammy Foster was going through treatment, she was treated at the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Today, the Priority Toyota Cancer Center sits on the same hospital campus.

Kimberly Newton the director says the center has been a game changer since it opening two years ago.

"Not only do we have this new building, we have new technology, so before patients would have to go outside of Chesapeake to get a PET CT scan," said Newton. "We have one here right at home in our own hospital."

Foster says proceeds from the walk will go into cancer center to help continue making strides. He's hoping it will make a difference for families like his.

To register for the event on Saturday, click the link here.