NAACP asks Isle of Wight Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney to recuse herself in Windsor Army Lt. traffic stop case

WINDSOR, Va. - The Isle of Wight Branch of the NAACP is calling for the Commonwealth's Attorney in the county to recuse herself.

This comes after Windsor was put in the national spotlight after a video of Army Lt. Caron Nazario bring pepper-sprayed and threatened by Windsor police officers during a traffic stop in December went viral.

The lieutenant is suing the two Virginia police officers over the traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Town officials say as a result of pepper spray being used, the department's policy requires an internal investigation into the actions. Officials say that the investigation began immediately after the incident, resulting in the termination of the officer involved, Joe Gutierrez.

Now, the IOW NAACP is calling for the Commonwealth's Attorney in the county to recuse herself. In a statement the organization said:

"Since this incident, our local chapter has called for full accountability and transparency amongst the Town of Windsor officials and the Windsor police department. Instead we have seen the local government unapologetically stand by the actions of these officers, provide the citizens with incoherent answers and have used their powers to stifle the transparency process. Our state and federal officials have shown that they take this matter seriously and the concerns of the citizens of Windsor have not fallen on death ears. Governor Northam through his executive powers authorized the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident, Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights has opened a patterns and practice case into the Windsor Police Department and Congressman Scott has asked the Department of Justice to investigate this case as well. Unfortunately, many elected officials in our local government have stood by silently throughout this entire incident. The few that have spoken have spent more time defending the actions of the officers, the Chief of police and the town’s reputation instead of taking full responsibility. Therefore, our community has lost complete and total confidence in the local government’s handling of this case. Due to this distrust, we believe no officials in the local or county government should have any decision-making power in the outcome of the state police investigation."

The NAACP went on to ask Attorney Georgette Phillips to recuse herself from the case and request Governor Northam to authorize Attorney General Herring’s office to review all evidence from the state police investigation and make any and all legal decisions.

