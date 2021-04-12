Watch
News

Actions

Sergeant Major of the Army 'concerned' by viral video of Army lieutenant's traffic stop in Windsor

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)
Army Officer Traffic Stop Lawsuit
Posted at 7:39 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 19:39:39-04

The Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army is the latest leader to respond to the viral traffic stop that led to an Army lieutenant being pepper sprayed in Windsor in December.

In a Twitter thread Monday, SMA Michael Grinston said he was "concerned" by the video of the incident, which has garnered national attention. He commended Nazario for his "calm, professional response to the situation" and said Nazario represented the Army well.

He said while he "cannot comment on ongoing litigation," he's been assured that Nazario's leadership is giving him the support he needs.

In the December 5 traffic stop that has garnered national attention, Nazario led police to a well-lit area before his encounter with police that led to him being pepper sprayed. Police say Nazario was pulled over because he reportedly didn't have a rear license plate displayed.

One of the officers involved in the incident, Officer Joe Gutierrez, has since been fired. Officials did not state if the other officer involved in the incident, Officer Daniel Crocker, faced any disciplinary action, but they said officers have undergone additional training since the incident.

Nazario is suing the officers.

In a press conference held Monday, the Isle of Wight NAACP called for a proper investigation and a plan of action in response to the incident. They're also calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to call a special session so lawmakers can pass a bill ending qualified immunity.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education