Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Alex Murdaugh appeals double murder conviction

Murdaugh Killings
Posted at 7:04 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 07:04:43-05

Alex Murdaugh is appealing his murder conviction for killing his wife and son.

One of Murdaugh's attorneys tweeted about the appeal on Thursday, March 9, saying, "This is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex's constitutional right to a fair trial."

Last week, a South Carolina judge sentenced Murdaugh to life in prison for the shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

TRENDING: Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife, son

Prosecutors argued Murdaugh killed them to distract and delay investigations into his alleged financial crimes.

TRENDING: Alex Murdaugh processed into Department of Corrections, new photo released

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV