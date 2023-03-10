Alex Murdaugh appeals double murder conviction

Alex Murdaugh is appealing his murder conviction for killing his wife and son.

One of Murdaugh's attorneys tweeted about the appeal on Thursday, March 9, saying, "This is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex's constitutional right to a fair trial."

No amount of vitriol or misguided attacks will stop us from pursuing due process for Alex to the fullest extent of the law. — Dick Harpootlian (@Harpootlian4SC) March 10, 2023

Last week, a South Carolina judge sentenced Murdaugh to life in prison for the shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Prosecutors argued Murdaugh killed them to distract and delay investigations into his alleged financial crimes.

