DEA's move to reclassify marijuana is 'significant,' advocates say

NORFOLK, Va. — Marijuana still has a long way to go before it can be reclassified under a proposal to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The proposal, which was announced this week, wouldn't legalize recreational marijuana, but it would classify it as less dangerous and wouldn't be as regulated.

JM Pedini, the executive director of Virginia NORML, which advocates for marijuana reform, said the DEA's move wouldn't have much of an effect in Virginia.

National Politics Biden administration moving to reclassify marijuana in a historic shift AP via Scripps News

"We've already legalized the adult and medical use of cannabis in the Commonwealth," Pedini said. "And we additionally regulate the retail sale of medical cannabis here in Virginia as well, there won't be any significant impact to those laws."

It could be a benefit to some cannabis companies, Pedini told News 3's Jay Greene.

"For our state-licensed medical cannabis dispensaries, they may now soon be able to take standard tax deductions that they otherwise have not been able to," Pedini said. "And this could result in lower prices for consumers."

Currently, marijuana is a Schedule I drug. It puts it in line with drugs like heroin and illicit fentanyl.

Politics Youngkin vetoes bills legalizing marijuana sales, minimum wage increase Brendan Ponton

The proposal, however, would make it a Schedule III drug like ketamine and steroids—things that aren't as addictive.

The DEA would still regulate Schedule III substances, meaning the change would not legalize marijuana.

"Congress would have to pass a bill, and the President would have to sign it, that removes marijuana from the Federal Controlled Substances Act entirely, much like alcohol and tobacco," Pedini said. "Moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III will do nothing to close the divide between state and federal marijuana laws."

Opponents caution marijuana could lead to health issues and addiction.

News Marijuana reclassification: How could it impact Virginia? Colter Anstaett

Dr. Kevin Sabet, a former White House drug policy advisor to Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton said this decision could be dangerous.

“Now, against the recommendations of prior Attorneys General, the medical community and law enforcement, the Administration unilaterally reversed decades of precedent despite volumes of data confirming marijuana’s harmfulness," Dr. Sabet said. "Moreover, a drug can be taken off Schedule I only if it has accepted medical use—raw, crude marijuana has never passed safety and efficacy protocols. A drug isn't medicine because it's popular. I join public health professionals, members of law enforcement and those working addiction and recovery across the nation in opposing any change to marijuana's Schedule I status. The public health and safety ramifications for this decision are simply too important for the Administration to act otherwise.”

But JM Pedini told Greene the proposal this week is significant.

"The DEA and the FDA acknowledge publicly for the first time what millions of Americans have known for decades that cannabis is, in fact, a safe and therapeutic agent," Pedini said.

Watch previous coverage: Marijuana reclassification: How could it impact Virginia?

Marijuana reclassification: How could it impact Virginia?

The next steps for the proposed change include a review by the White House Office of Management and Budget followed by public comment

and a review from an administrative judge.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D) released a statement to News 3 about the topic.

“I support the Drug Enforcement Administration moving to reclassify marijuana," he said. "I’ve previously supported legislative efforts to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and leave the decision about legalization up to states. I’ll keep pushing for reforming marijuana laws in Congress.”