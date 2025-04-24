Who was Rob Holland, the MXS-RH stunt pilot who died in crash at Langley AFB?

HAMPTON, Va. — Rob Holland, a frequent performer at air shows and renowned for his innovations in stunt flight, died Thursday when his MXS-RH plane crashed while attempting to land at Langley Air Force Base.

Holland was slated to perform his aerial acrobatics again at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show April 26-27. He last performed at the 2023 Langley show, and performed regularly at the NAS Oceana Air Show.

Holland was heavily decorated in the stunt flight space, earning 12 consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic Championships, five world Freestyle Aerobatic Championships, and the International Council of Airshows (ICAS) prestigious Art Scholl Award for Showmanship — the highest honor any airshow pilot can receive, according to a bio page on his website.

With more than two decades of flight experience, Holland amassed more than 15,000 hours in 180 types of aircraft, according to the bio.

"One of my goals is to take aerobatics to the next level," he said. "I want to push the limits of what can be done."

The MXS-RH plane

Holland performed in the MXS-RH, a single-pilot, all carbon fiber plane built by Australian manufacturer MX Aircraft.

It boasts a Lycoming engine with 380 horsepower and weighs around 1200 pounds, according to Holland's website.

Designed for aerial acrobatics, the plane can pull 16 positive and negative Gs, and roll at nearly 500 degrees per second, according to Holland's site.

The plane is around 21 feet long with a wingspan of 24 feet and a height around 6 feet, according to MX's website specs. Its top speed is 230 knots, or around 264 mph.

The crash

Just after noon Thursday, WTKR News 3 received a tip about a crash at Langley AFB.

Flight tracking website FlightAware.com showed Holland had departed Nashville from KBNA airport Thursday morning, and approached the base around 11:30 a.m.

At 11:31, the tracker's altitude and speed meters quickly dropped to zero. This prompted unconfirmed reports of Holland's death to unfold across social media, particularly on X. But it was not until 4:48 p.m. that Holland's official Facebook page confirmed the news.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I am sharing that Rob Holland lost his life today, 24 April 2025, in an accident at Langley AFB, VA. The cause of the crash is not known at this time, and is under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and DOD.



Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history. Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday.



We would greatly appreciate your respect to the privacy of his family and friends.



And remember…. Never ever give up on your dreams.



Blue skies

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is sending a crew to investigate the incident and will share its findings when available.