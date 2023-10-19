National Park Service buys 2 OBX houses to be torn down

RODANTHE, N.C — The National Park Service has purchased two homes in Rodanthe to be torn down rather than falling into the ocean.

Since 2020, five privately owned houses have collapsed on Seashore beaches.

Four of the five occurred over a 13-month period, including two collapses on the same day.

David Hallac, Superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said at times the debris from the homes could stretch up to 15 miles.

To help reduce the risk of another home going into the ocean, Hallac said they have purchased two homes off E. Beacon Rd.

"Even at low tide in many cases, the pilings supporting the homes are actually in the water," Hallac said. "At high tide, it's not uncommon for the entire house, all the pilings, and the beach behind the house to be underwater."

Hallac said the homes were purchased at fair market value to be taken down

"I agree with it," Robert Heil, a homeowner in Rodanthe, said. "It's a safety hazard you know it's not good for the environment, people boating, swimming, you have a lot of children walking here like I said."

Heil said erosion is nothing new in the Outer Banks.

"You got a house that's almost fairly level, you come back months later it's up to your chest, and we come back months later we walked over the roof," Heil said.

He said since he's lived down there he's seen much more than just homes get washed into the ocean.

"Just since I've been here probably 50 homes, and that's not talking about the hotels and things like that," Heil said.

The program is funded through the Land and Conservation fund using no taxpayer money.

Once the homes are removed the land will be turned into public beach access.

"We're going to learn from it and bring our partners back to the table to see if there are ways to scale this up and continue to do the best we can stewarding the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore," Hallac said.

The National Park Service is looking to hire a demolition contractor in the coming days and soon the homes will be taken down.

