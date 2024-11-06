Donald Trump reelected after capturing key battlegrounds, DDHQ projects

WTKR

Former President Donald Trump is projected to win the 2024 election, DDHQ says, making him the second president in U.S. history to be elected twice in non-consecutive terms.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the race that many viewed as a toss-up into Election Day.

Trump's path to victory went through key battleground states — first with North Carolina and Georgia, then Pennsylvania.

Independents appeared to break for Trump like they did for President Joe Biden in 2020, helping lift him to victory.

We'll update this story as more details become available.