Everything you need to know before voting in Virginia, North Carolina

Early voting in Virginia and North Carolina has ended. If you're filling out a ballot in person, you'll want to be prepared before heading to your voting location on Election Day.
Where and when to vote
Virginia: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 5). As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. You need to vote at your precinct, not the registrar's office.
North Carolina: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 5). As long as you're in line by 7:30 p.m., you will be able to vote.
Checklist before you go to the polls
- Make sure you’re registered to vote
- Bring a valid ID
- Look up your polling location
- Refer to the section above for links on how to find your polling location
What to do if you don't have a valid ID
Virginia: You can also vote with an official document with your name and address. This can be a utility bill or a bank statement. A list of official documents that are valid are included in this list.
If you forget that or you're not registered to vote, you can vote using a provisional ballot. It will be counted separately and the registrar's office will confirm you're eligible and sent it to the electoral board to approve or deny your ballot.
North Carolina: You may fill out an ID Exception Form then vote with a provisional ballot. You can also vote with a provisional ballot and then follow up with your county board of elections office before November 14.