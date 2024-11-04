Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsElection 2024

Actions

Everything you need to know before voting in Virginia, North Carolina

Here's what you need to know for preparing for Election Day in Virginia and North Carolina.
Ranked choice voting in Maine allowed to proceed
Posted
and last updated

Early voting in Virginia and North Carolina has ended. If you're filling out a ballot in person, you'll want to be prepared before heading to your voting location on Election Day.

Where and when to vote

Virginia: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 5). As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. You need to vote at your precinct, not the registrar's office.

North Carolina: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 5). As long as you're in line by 7:30 p.m., you will be able to vote.

Virginia voters: Find your polling location North Carolina voters: Find your polling location

Checklist before you go to the polls

  • Make sure you’re registered to vote
  • Bring a valid ID
  • Look up your polling location
    • Refer to the section above for links on how to find your polling location

Check registration status in Virginia Check registration status in North Carolina Voting ID requirements in Virginia Voting ID requirements in North Carolina

What to do if you don't have a valid ID

Virginia: You can also vote with an official document with your name and address. This can be a utility bill or a bank statement. A list of official documents that are valid are included in this list.

If you forget that or you're not registered to vote, you can vote using a provisional ballot. It will be counted separately and the registrar's office will confirm you're eligible and sent it to the electoral board to approve or deny your ballot.

North Carolina: You may fill out an ID Exception Form then vote with a provisional ballot. You can also vote with a provisional ballot and then follow up with your county board of elections office before November 14.

More Election 2024 coverage

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search