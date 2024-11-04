Everything you need to know before voting in Virginia, North Carolina

What to do if you don't have a valid ID

Virginia: You can also vote with an official document with your name and address. This can be a utility bill or a bank statement. A list of official documents that are valid are included in this list.

If you forget that or you're not registered to vote, you can vote using a provisional ballot. It will be counted separately and the registrar's office will confirm you're eligible and sent it to the electoral board to approve or deny your ballot.

North Carolina: You may fill out an ID Exception Form then vote with a provisional ballot. You can also vote with a provisional ballot and then follow up with your county board of elections office before November 14.