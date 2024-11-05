Kiggans, Cotter Smasal Virginia House race will be a close one, analysts say

scripps

The highly-competitive race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District between Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans and Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal is being closely watched both locally and nationally amid a tight race for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Most analysts have the race leaning Republican in Kiggans' favor, but it's still close. About two weeks ago, a poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University showed Kiggans with a narrow 1-point lead. In 2022, she won the seat by about 3.5-percent.

The district includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore, Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, Franklin, and parts of Chesapeake and Southampton County. News 3’s Brendan Ponton says Virginia Beach is very evenly split politically, but other parts of the district lean red.

What’s at stake?

Analysts say whether Republicans or Democrats clinch control of the House, it will likely be by a razor-thin majority, making every seat a must-win. Right now, Republicans have a narrow advantage in the lower chamber with 220 seats while Democrats have 212.

Candidate bios

Both candidates are Navy veterans in a district with a strong population of military members and veterans.

Jen Kiggans is a geriatric nurse practitioner and a former Navy helicopter pilot. She served on the Virginia State Senate, resigning upon winning her current House seat. She’s assigned to the Committee on Natural Resources, the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the House Committee on Armed Services.

Missy Cotter Smasal is a former small business owner and a former Navy surface warfare officer. It’s not her first time running for office: she ran for the Virginia Senate in 2019, losing to Republican Bill DeSteph Jr.

What issues are they running on?

News 3 aired the first and only debate between Kiggans and Cotter Smasal, which had some tense moments as the two defended their stances on the economy, abortion, immigration, healthcare and more.

For an overview of the debate, including their responses to key questions, click here.