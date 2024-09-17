Rep. Jen Kiggans faces first re-election test against Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) faces her first re-election this November with a challenge from Democrat and former small business owner Missy Cotter Smasal.

Early voting in the race begins Friday Sept. 20.

"Things are going great and it's been the privilege of a lifetime to be able to serve the second district in Congress," Kiggans recently told News 3 in an interview.

Cotter Smasal, who also unsuccessfully ran for the Virginia Senate in 2019, is hoping to flip the seat back to blue.

"When it comes to reproductive rights to voting rights and to protecting our democracy, I promise to be a champion for the concerns of voters here," Cotter Smasal said in an interview.

Both candidates are Navy veterans in a district with lots of military members and veterans.

The district now includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore, Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, Franklin, and parts of Chesapeake and Southampton County.

Kiggans won the seat in 2022 by about 3.5-percent. Most analysts believe the district now leans Republican.

A recent poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University showed Kiggans with a 5-point lead.

"I know that this is a purple district. This is always going to be a tough seat," said Kiggans.

"I think overall, people realize how important Coastal Virginia is and we have this amazing ability this November to be able to determine the make-up of Congress," said Cotter Smasal.

On the issues, Kiggans says she's focused on improving the economy and securing the southern border.

She voted in favor of H.R. 2, which would've, among several things, restarted construction of a wall at the border.

"We're seeing it and feeling it in our communities. We need to make sure we secure that border. Our wall has got to be finished. H.R. 2 was the strongest bill we could've passed," said Kiggans.

Cotter Smasal notes a border deal in the Senate was tanked once former President Donald Trump came out against it.

News 3 asked Cotter Smasal whether the Biden administration has done enough at the border.

"No one has done enough on the border. We need serious solutions to serious problems. I think understanding who's coming across the border is a responsibility we have," Cotter Smasal replied.

On abortion, Cotter Smasal has taken to the airwaves to attack Kiggans, saying she and Republicans want to ban abortion with no exceptions.

"It's a state's rights issue. It should be dealt with in Richmond," Kiggans said about the issue.

News 3 followed up by asking if she supports a federal ban on abortion. "That has never been, not even when we sat in the State Senate — we were never in support of a ban on abortion," she replied. "We always allowed for those exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother and I've been consistent on that stance."

"Congress has a responsibility to protect reproductive rights nationally, so I would like to see us codify abortion access and reproductive rights," Cotter Smasal said of what she would do in Congress on that issue.

Kiggans' ads have focused on her time in Washington. She has served in Congress during a time of in-fighting within the Republican Party, including the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

News 3 asked what case she would make for Republicans to stay in the majority in the House.

"Congress has been a little chaotic session. I can't control 435 members of Congress, but I can certainly control how I lead this district," she replied.

A Georgetown University survey found her to be the 19th most bipartisan member of Congress, but Cotter Smasal says the drama on Capitol Hill is a sign it's time for change.

"I think instead of the chaos and division that [Speaker of the House] Mike Johnson has delivered up in DC, we need people who are focused on results and solutions," she said.