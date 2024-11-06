Kiggans defeats Cotter Smasal to keep seat in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, DDHQ projects

WTKR

Republican Jen Kiggans is projected to win her reelection bid against Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, keeping the seat red and boosting the GOP’s chances of holding onto its House majority.

Our results partner Decision Desk HQ projected the race in Kiggans' favor over Cotter Smasal on Wednesday.

Although Republicans have taken the Senate majority, control of the House is still up for grabs. As of Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., 44 House races haven't been called, and neither party has reached the 218 threshold needed to secure control of the lower chamber.

Kiggans is a geriatric nurse practitioner and a former Navy helicopter pilot. She served on the Virginia State Senate, resigning upon winning her current House seat.

Cotter Smasal is a former small business owner and a former Navy surface warfare officer.

Kiggans managed to stave off Cotter Smasal’s effort to flip the seat blue in a district that’s been highly competitive in recent years. When Kiggans won the seat in 2022, she unseated Democrat Elaine Luria. Luria served two consecutive terms after defeating Republican incumbent Scott Taylor in 2018.

"I know that this is a purple district. This is always going to be a tough seat," Kiggans told News 3 while campaigning in September.

The boundaries of the 2nd Congressional District were redrawn in 2021 following redistricting. The district used to include the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, parts of Norfolk, and part of the Peninsula.

It now consists of Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore, Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight County and parts of Chesapeake and Southampton County. Experts say that has made the district more favorable to Republicans.

This marks the second election with the redrawn district.