What issues are important to Hampton Roads voters ahead of Election Day?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Voters will be casting their ballot on Election Day and soon America will decide who the next president of the country will be.

News 3 spoke to voters on what issues are most important to them and how they are feeling this election cycle.

"Securing the border is a primary issue in my vote this year," Ryan, a voter who didn't want to share their last name said.

How does law enforcement keep you safe when you go to the polls?

How does law enforcement keep you safe when you go to the polls?

"Women’s Rights, women ought to have control of their own bodies," Bernice Manning, a Hampton Roads voter said.

According to a study from the American Psychological Association, 69% of adults reported feeling stressed about the 2024 election. For some, this election cycle has made them anxious.

"It’s been emotionally draining. It’s been a lot and I’m excited for the day after Election Day," Josh, a voter who didn't want to share their last name said.

Election-related anxiety is real, expert says; Here are some ways to help you cope

Election-related anxiety is real, expert says; Here are some ways to help you cope

"I’m looking forward to it being over so we can get pass the divisiveness," Ryan said.

"It's been very stressful. I’ve never seen it like this," Manning said.

One voter says safety is top of mind for him.

Hampton Roads community leaders share prayer of peace ahead of Election Day

Hampton Roads community leaders share prayer of peace ahead of Election Day

"I’m always in mind of January 6th and I hope we don’t see anything similar to that tomorrow. I want everybody to be safe," Colston Jones, a voter said.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob stormed the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. It comes two months after former President Donald Trump was defeated in the 2020 presidential election.

In Virginia, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. In North Carolina, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7: 30 p.m.