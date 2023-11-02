Navy moves forward with clearing hundreds of trees near Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The clearing of several hundred trees around Naval Station Norfolk has begun.

A Navy spokesperson says 117 trees were recently removed from Merrimack Landing, which belongs to the City of Norfolk Regional Housing Authority. The trees were removed with permission from the Housing Authority and City of Norfolk, according to the spokesperson.

A total of about 400 trees are expected to be cut down. It’s all due to safety risks from the tall trees, the Navy says.

A spokesperson says no trees have been removed on private property, yet. However, they added that the next areas of removal will be in Commodore Park and Granby Shores.

Homeowner Gisela Buen says she already feels the impact from across the water in Granby Shores.

News Navy plans to remove 400 trees in Norfolk, citing safety concerns and risks Angela Bohon

“It’s like a whole city over there - lights, cars; it’s devastating because before we had privacy and it was quiet,” Buen said.

Buen is concerned about losing trees which she says help block the sound of aircraft overhead as well as the wind during storms. She’s also concerned her home value will decrease.

“I’m so surprised they’re not sitting down and listening to us about it,” stated homeowner Tim Ozmon. “You know, they’ve already made up their mind. They’re going to do what they’re going to do.”

According to the Navy, a Community Plans and Liaison Officer is in the neighborhoods on a regular basis talking with homeowners to answer their questions.

The Navy promises to plant shorter species of trees and shrubs to replace the ones that are removed. It says it is reviewing and updating a list of potential suitable replanting material to verify that it complies with all City of Norfolk and Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act guidelines.

No timeline has been announced for when work will continue.