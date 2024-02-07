Navy offers free water tests to residents near St. Juliens Creek Annex

CHESAPEAKE, Va — Residents who live near the St. Juliens Creek Annex in Chesapeake could have their water tested for free if they drink from a private well, after high levels of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were found in the water on the annex.

Back in 2021, the Navy identified five areas where they could have potentially released these substances.

“We did detect PFOA and PFOS greater than 70 parts per trillion, as well as groundwater flow direction data, which indicated that we may have contamination migrating off base into our surrounding community,” said Cecilia Landin with the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic.

PFAS are a family of chemicals that have been widely used for decades, with the most common use being in firefighter foam. This foam is no longer used in the Navy for training purposes if they can't contain it, but it could still be lingering in local, private wells.

Exposure to PFAS could cause higher cholesterol levels, changes in liver enzymes, decreased vaccine response, and higher risk of types of cancers like liver and testicular.

On Tuesday, the Navy held an open house at Treakle Elementary School in Chesapeake, to encourage residents using wells in the area to get a test.

“The Navy is committed to taking care of the residents in the area and making sure we understand what is in their water," said Jip Mosman, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commanding Officer.

Even though this is happening in the Chesapeake region, it's important to stress that the city tests their water, so if you drink from their source you are completely fine. However, if you use a well, it could be a good idea to get a test.

If you missed Tuesday's meeting but still want to get a test, you can reach out to NNSY_PAO@us.navy.mil or call (757)-396-9550.