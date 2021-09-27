New details about Norfolk murder-suicide involving Navy veteran, 10-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 is has learned new details about a murder-suicide that happened over the weekend in Norfolk involving a 10-year-old girl.

Norfolk Police said, according to the preliminary investigation, Nathan White II shot the 10-year-old girl and her mother before shooting himself.

Both White and the 10-year-old girl died. Meanwhile, White's girlfriend, the mother of the 10-year-old, is in critical condition.

Monday, News 3 confirmed White served a little more than 13 years in the U.S. Navy, including seven years aboard the USS Eisenhower.

One of White’s friends, Navy veteran Jamal Brown, called the incident a horrific situation for everybody involved.

“It’s a loss to everybody,” Brown told News 3.

As of Monday morning, the girl’s mother remains in critical condition, as flowers and balloons were put up outside the home on W. Balview Ave.

“When I heard about it, I was out running. I got a message from a close friend of ours, and I looked at my phone and said, ‘Hold on a second,'” Brown said. “It’s tough because this is unexpected. This wasn’t in his character.”

Brown told News 3 he served with White aboard the USS Eisenhower. He said he remembers White as what he calls a “pure person” who loved everybody.

“He was a hardworking person. He loved to joke around. He loved to work out,” he said. “That was Nathan. He was a fun-loving person.”

Brown said he didn't notice anything unusual in White's relationship with the woman injured.

“He never said anything bad about her or that he was going through problems, so I have zero clue on that,” he said.

In a statement, Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) officials confirmed the 10-year-old girl was a student at Ocean View Elementary School.

"The division has activated its crisis team and will provide counseling support to anyone who needs it,” an NPS spokesperson said. “We are heartbroken at the news."

“My heart really goes out to the family of the little girl, because she’ll never get a chance to do anything,” Brown added.

For Brown, he hopes the woman makes a full recovery while everyone keeps both families uplifted.

“At this time, everybody needs somebody,” he said. “Even if it’s a complete stranger, everybody needs somebody to pull through this.”

“I’m just hoping and praying that the young lady pulls through, that’s the only way you’ll ever be able to know,” Brown added. “What happened, nobody knows except him [White], the young lady that’s fighting for her life, the daughter and the man upstairs.”

Authorities haven't released the names of the woman injured or her daughter.

While in the neighborhood, News 3 came across the 10-year-old girl’s father at the memorial in front of the house. He did not have anything to say Monday afternoon.

Resources for domestic violence include the National Domestic Violence Hotline. You can call 1-800-799-safe (7233) or text "start" to 88788.

In Virginia, there’s the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Action Alliance, which can be reached by calling 1-800-838-8238. You can also text with an advocate at (804) 793-9999.