New hot dog restaurant with special connection to children's hospital opens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – MacArthur Center has a new restaurant called Fresh Dawgs in its food court.

Owner Lakira Greene says the business started as a hot dog cart, and she’s excited to have the space in the mall.

Greene has five children, and Jared is her only son. He’s become their mascot, whom they fondly call "Fresh Frank." Dressed in a hot dog costume, Fresh Frank picked a Dapper Dog from the menu.

“It’s our Southern dog. It has baked beans, coleslaw and barbeque sauce,” Greene described.

The menu has all-beef hot dogs as well as vegan hot dogs.

In addition to serving hungry customers, Greene says Fresh Dawgs will also be raising funds for Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. She said her son, who’s now four, spent nearly a month at the hospital as a baby being treated for whooping cough.

“As he would cough, he was losing oxygen to his brain,” said Greene. “So, we know firsthand how scary it is, how unbelievable it is to be in a situation like that, but to have the support we had from CHKD was phenomenal.”

Fresh Dawgs advertises that it will be selling raffle tickets for $2 each and all the proceeds will go to CHKD. Once a month, a winner will be drawn and will receive a month’s worth of hot dogs (one per day).