New laws and fees implemented in the new year for Virginians

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A new year means new laws are taking effect, and some new fees are in place in Hampton Roads.

Minimum Wage:

Nationwide, 23 states have increased their minimum wage. For 2023, the minimum wage in Virginia will increase to $12, up from $11.

Grocery Tax:

Virginia just lowered the tax on groceries and personal hygiene products from 2.5% to 1%.

For a list of what food and hygiene items qualify, click here.

Tolls:

Drivers in Hampton Roads will be paying higher tolls in some areas.

The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge will now cost $2.99 per crossing for a two-axle vehicle with an E-ZPass. For pay-by-plate customers, it will be $6.95.

New toll rates at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels took effect January 1, 2023.

Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27 cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Off-peak and on weekends drivers will pay $2.10 per trip.

According to Elizabeth River Tunnel, the tolls help pay for the continued finance, operations, and maintenance of the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels, the MLK Expressway, and approximately 51 lane miles of roadway.

Eligible residents can save 50% on up to 10 E-ZPass trips per week through the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels. With the discount, participants would pay $1.05 per trip during off-peak hours in 2023. The Toll Relief Program is funded by Elizabeth River Crossings.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must earn less than $50,000 per year.

Must live in Hampton Roads.

Must drive a passenger vehicle (vehicles over 2 axles are ineligible).

Must have a Virginia E-ZPass transponder.

For more information on toll relief, click here.