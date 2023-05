NORFOLK, Va. — Mark Talbot officially became Norfolk's newest police chief after being sworn in by City Manager Chip Filer Monday afternoon.

Talbot is the Norfolk Police Department's 35th chief of police since 1797, according to Norfolk police.

Talbot made the move from Hampton's police chief to Norfolk police chief.

Hampton is still searching for a new chief, but have named Orrin Gallop as the interim police chief.