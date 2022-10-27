Police body cam video shows arrest after deadly shooting of Chesapeake pizza delivery driver

CHESAPEAKE, Va - News 3 obtained new video of a shooting incident that left a 30-year-old pizza delivery driver dead after she was held at gunpoint in Chesapeake in 2019.

On Wednesday, a jury found one of the suspects, Tonagee Ravenel, guilty of killing Stephanie Brainard, a pizza delivery driver and mother of two just doing her job. Police body camera footage shows police with their guns drawn toward Semiya Davidson, one of the suspects charged in the case.

Ravenel was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and other charges. The police body camera footage shows police catching the fleeing suspects in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store after a police chase.

The video shows Chesapeake police arresting Tonagee Ravenel and Semiya Davidson.

The robbery happened in March of 2019 at the Marina Point apartment complex during a pizza delivery. When police arrived, they found Brainerd shot to death inside her car. The Virginia Beach woman was making a delivery for Chanello’s pizza.

“Step out of the car, face away from the sound of my voice. Walk, backward to the sound of my voice,” an officer says to Davidson.

“Put your hands on top of your head and get to your knees,” another officer said to Davidson.

Police said Davidson even had her young daughter with her while fleeing from police.

“How old is your daughter," an officer asked Davidson. "Eight months," Davidson said. "You didn’t think you needed to stop for us with a baby in the car. Really," the officer said. "I was scared honestly," Davidson said. "Well you just made it way worst,” the officer said.

Shortly after, police found Brainard dead. Additional officers attempted to stop Ravenel’s vehicle for reckless driving in the area and a short chase ensued.

Ravenel appears to be relaxed in the body camera footage while giving police his name after committing the deadly murder.

The other two suspects in the case are awaiting trial.