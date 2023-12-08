New trade school building in Chesapeake expects to meet demands for skilled trades

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — For some students, the best way to learn is hands-on.

Since 1967 the Chesapeake Career Center has helped students find careers they thrive in without the financial burden of college.

One of the nineteen programs offered at the center is welding. Junior Brandon Milinkovic said he developed a love for the skill trade because he is an automobile enthusiast.

News There is a noticeable Hampton Roads worker shortage; ODU professor explains why Angela Bohon

"I love cars," said Milinknovic. "This has taught me to fabricate patch panels, welded roll bars, and subframe connectors on vehicles. In a way, I'm doing what I love."

Principal Kelly Kitchens of the Chesapeake Career Center says the school introduces students grades 10 through 12 to trade industries, many of which have a demand for more people.

"There aren't enough people to do these jobs," explains Kitchens. "Sometimes we will have employers fighting over one skilled student."

Milinkovic says there is a current demand for electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians and welders.

Watch related story: There still is a noticeable worker shortage in Hampton Roads; Old Dominion professor explains why

Why is there still a shortage of workers in Hampton Roads?

Along with 19 different fields, the school also works with 19 different community partners, so their students go from pupil to employee after graduation.

"The students that study here will get entry-level employment and an industry certification or a license they can take with them when they leave," explained Kitchens.

As time goes on, Principal Kitchens says the demand increases for other skill sets, which is why there is a plan to build.

"We want to expand the welding lab and the auto-tech lab," said Kitchens. "We'd also like to look at adding electric and give these kids the chance to work with electric cars and diesel."

News Chesapeake to add new schools, expand others due to overcrowding Leondra Head

According to the center, the new building has a $100 million price tag. Mayor Rick West of Chesapeake says the funding will have to come from state legislatures.

"Last week, I spoke to our legislation delegation with the school district," explains Mayor West. "We told them this is a top priority because the city is possibly looking at a mega site that wouldn't be far from the new building."

According to West, the general assembly provided the city with three million dollars for the design of the building last year, but there is still a long way to go.

West says the plan is to continue following up with state leaders in the new year.

