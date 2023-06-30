Watch Now
New Va. move-over law expands to protect drivers who are on the side of the road

The new law begins on July 1, 2023.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 18:52:01-04

AAA estimates more than 1.3 million drivers in Virginia will hit the roads this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

When they hit the road, they will be required to follow a new law designed to protect drivers who are pulled over on the side of the road for emergencies. Come July 1, drivers will have to move over at least one lane when disabled cars are on the side of the road with warning signs.

Before July 1, drivers only had to move over for emergency vehicles.

The new law now requires drivers to also move over to stationary vehicles that have hazard lights or warning signs. If drivers are not able to move over, they must slow down to a reduced speed.

News 3's Leondra Head did a ride-along with the Chesapeake Fire Department. Captain Anthony Barakat and his team sometimes respond to disabled motorists on the side of the road.

"This doesn’t necessarily require this to be an emergency situation. This could just be a disabled motorist that we just stop and check out," Barakat said.

There’s already a move-over law in place to protect first responders, but the expansion will now help civilian drivers.

"From a public safety perspective, we’ve enjoyed the benefits of this law to give us this space to do what we need to do. As it expands and protects drivers who are broken down, they’ll enjoy the same benefits," Baraket said.

Holly Dalby with AAA says AAA was instrumental in getting the new law passed.

"Research has shown as many as 300 people die each year waiting along the side of the road because somebody didn’t move over. And may have hit them while they are trying to change a tire," Dalby said.

Drivers who fail to comply with the new law could be ticketed and face a fine of up to $250.

