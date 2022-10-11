New video shows Cessna plane taking off, crashing at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New surveillance video shows the moments a small plane took off before crashing last week at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

Zoomed in on the video, you can see the four-seater Cessna plane taking off, then crashing just moments later.

Flight experts say the engine stalled due to the quick pull-up of the plane.

Viktoria Ljungman, 22, was the flight instructor killed in the crash. She was the co-pilot of the flight. Two other students on board, both from Hampton University, remain in critical condition at the VCU Hospital in Richmond.