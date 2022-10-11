Watch Now
News

Actions

New video shows Cessna plane taking off, crashing at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport

Poster image (3).jpg
Posted at 7:19 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 19:19:44-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.  — New surveillance video shows the moments a small plane took off before crashing last week at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

Zoomed in on the video, you can see the four-seater Cessna plane taking off, then crashing just moments later.

Flight experts say the engine stalled due to the quick pull-up of the plane.

Viktoria Ljungman, 22, was the flight instructor killed in the crash. She was the co-pilot of the flight. Two other students on board, both from Hampton University, remain in critical condition at the VCU Hospital in Richmond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events