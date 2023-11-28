Newport News Arts Commission awards over $150,000 in grant funding to support local arts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Arts Commission is investing over $150,000 in grant funding to community art organizations.
The grant funding, which totals $159,379, supports dance, media, music, theater, visual, literacy, and other related arts, according to a press release.
“Newport News is home to a thriving arts community, with talented creators and performers inspiring residents and visitors across various platforms,” Mayor Phillip Jones said. “The arts provide a wealth of benefits to communities, from fostering a welcoming sense of place and supporting physical, mental, and emotional health, to stimulating economic and business activity and offering forums for collective problem solving and collaboration."
The grant money is divided into two categories: General Operating Support grants and Special Projects grants. The minimum grant award is $500 for both.
For Special Project grants, funding is provided for activities targeting students and special audiences.
"The 25 agencies Newport News is funding deliver innovative programs that engage varied audiences, celebrate our city’s diversity, and promote civic engagement," Jones said in the press release. "I look forward to the unique initiatives that will come to life over the next year.”
The annual Arts Commission grant program is part of the city's Community Support Agency Grant initiative and is supplemented by a $4,500 State Creative Communities Partnership Grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts.
To be eligible for a grant, non-profit organizations must be housed within the city of be able to clearly demonstrate how they serve Newport News residents. They must also have been in existence at least a year, have a Board of Directors and visible support from the community, provide programs or activities that directly benefit Newport News residents, and agree to comply with funding guidelines.
Grant recipients this year include:
- Access Virginia
- Big Pink Music (New in FY 2024)
- The CAN Foundation (New in FY 2024)
- Ferguson Center for the Arts
- Hampton Roads Philharmonic
- The Mariners' Museum and Park
- Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center
- Mildred McDaniel Concert Series
- Mosaic Steel Orchestra
- Newport News Public Art Foundation
- Peninsula Community Theatre
- Peninsula Youth Orchestra
- Port Warwick Foundation
- Rainbow Productions, Inc
- Shark City Drum (New in FY 2024)
- Tidewater Arts Outreach
- Virginia Arts Festival
- Virginia Choral Society
- Virginia Living Museum
- The Virginia Opera Association, Inc
- Virginia Stage Company
- Virginia Symphony Orchestra
- WHRO
- Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra
- Young Audiences Arts for Learning Virginia, Inc
For more information on grant funding through the Newport News Arts Commission, visit the city's website here.