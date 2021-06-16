Newport News Deputies serve warrants to citizens who have failed to show for jury duty

NEWPORT NEWS,Va. - Have you been served jury duty and haven't shown up?

Newport News Deputies are knocking on the doors to serve warrants for those who have not shown up for their required jury duty.

Officials say of 102 people who were summoned to serve on Jury Panels A and B, only 37 showed up. That's only 36%.

Those who are served warrants must appear in court on Monday, June 21. They must explain to the judge why they didn’t respond to the jury duty summons.

A judge authorized deputies to leave the show cause summonses at the residence if the person could not be personally served.

Jury duty notices are usually mailed from the Newport News Sheriff’s Office, which advises citizens of the date and time to appear. According to the document, failure to report for jury service “is subject to a finding of contempt and a fine.”

Jury trials were halted for much of 2020 due to COVID-19, but in-person trials resumed in December.

“Not showing up for jury duty can affect public safety. If there aren’t enough people to sit on a jury, a trial could be delayed or the accused may be set free. At the end of the day, everyone deserves to be heard and have a fair trial. Juries allow that to happen,” Sheriff Gabe Morgan stresses.