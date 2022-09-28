Newport News Fall Festival canceled as Hurricane Ian makes landfall as Category 4 storm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The City of Newport News has canceled the 47th annual Fall Festival this weekend due to potential severe weather as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

The festival was scheduled to return after being canceled for two years in a row due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled to take place on October 1 and 2 in Newport News Park. City officials say the festival will not be rescheduled.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the National Weather Service’s Wakefield Office’s website and Facebook page for storm updates.

The Neptune Festival's outdoor events in Virginia Beach have also been canceled due to potential weather.