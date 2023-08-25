Newport News families, community organizations sound alarm on increased gun violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Gun violence involving our youth is a growing concerns for families in Hampton Roads.

Within the last two weeks, News 3 has reported several shootings where young people were victims.

A new report, talks about gun violence taking the lives of children. In just the past two weeks alone, three children were shot in Hampton Roads— two of them were deadly. It is something community organizations and local families are taking seriously.

News 'Sad and disgusting:' Neighbors recall shooting that killed Newport News teen Leondra Head

"Gun violence is senseless," said Eric Evans, a concerned Newport News resident.

Recent CDC data shows that guns killed 4,752 children within the United States in 2021.

Evans told News 3's Kelsey Jones that when he hears about kids being shot, it frustrates him.

From the beginning of July until now there have been 16 shootings locally where kids are the victim. Just two weeks ago a 10-year-old was shot and killed in Franklin, Sunday a 16-year-old was killed in Newport News, and on Tuesday a 14-year-old was shot in Portsmouth.

News Parents identify 10-year-old boy who police say was killed in Franklin shooting Penny Kmitt

Parents identify 10-year-old boy who police say was killed in Franklin shooting

On Berkley Avenue in Norfolk, the Southside Boys and Girls Club has youth development professionals who said they are sounding the alarm on gun violence.

"We can't control what happens, but we can control how we react to it, and how we protect our children" said Melanie Rodriguez, Southside Boys and Girls Club.

Rodriguez works hard to keep children ages 5 to 18 on the right track. To achieve that her team taking a proactive approach by reaching kids at a young age.

"These kids have probably either witnessed gun violence or lost somebody very close to them," said Rodriguez.

News 14-year-old girl injured in shooting on Edwards Street Leondra Head

That is why the center has programs they focus on, aiming to combat gun violence in the community.

"We offer teaching programs, mentoring programs, sports programs," said Rodriguez. "We offer an outlet for each and every kid."

With the new school year almost here, Southside Boys and Girls Club has a message for parents.

"Let them know how they can keep themselves safe, and to say no to certain experiences. When you sit down and you educate your children that's the first tool in prevention," said Rodriguez.

More prevention measures are underway this weekend. In Newport News a "Stop the Violence" event will be held Saturday where parents and victims impacted by gun violence will help provide resources to the community.