Newport News Mayor-elect Phillip Jones to visit White House

WASHINGTON D.C. — Newport News Mayor-elect Phillip Jones is visiting the White House today to meet with senior leadership members of the Biden-Harris Administration, according to a press release from his office.

Only 13 recently elected mayors were selected to participate in the visit organized by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. According to the press release, the newly elected mayors and senior leadership staff will discuss a variety of topics at the meeting including “the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and other domestic priorities for cities such as public safety and affordable housing.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge and others will give briefings at the meeting.

Mayor-elect Jones said the following about the visit:

“I am honored and humbled to have received this invitation,” said Mayor-elect Jones. “I am looking forward to meeting with White House senior leadership and learning how the Biden-Harris Administration can help support the work that is being done and needs to be done here in Newport News to improve the lives of our citizens.” Phillip Jones

Jones will take office on Jan. 1, 2023. He is succeeding current Newport News Mayor McKinley Price, who did not run for reelection.