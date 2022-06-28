NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News mother wants justice for her late son, who she said was shot and killed over an argument in 2020.

"Ethan was an artist with his music and drawings. He was a student at Norfolk State University," Twylah Evans said as she remembered her son, 22-year-old Ethan Evans.

Evans was shot on June 4, 2020.

Twylah Evans Ethan Evans

The trial for the suspect in her son’s shooting was scheduled to start this week. However, just before the News 3 interview, the mother received a call from the prosecutor saying the trial had been continued.

Ethan was shot and killed near 19th Bay Street and Pleasant Avenue in Norfolk. He went to Menchville High School in Newport News before attending Norfolk State University.

"He was in surgery for about seven hours, and he lived for 12 days after that. Then, he succumbed to his injuries," Twylah said.

Court documents say Ethan suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, chest and his right thigh. His mother says her son’s shooting was senseless.

"Ethan was shot by Marquis Thompson over a silly, petty argument," Twylah said.

"What was the argument over?" News 3 reporter Leondra Head asked her.

"Black Lives Matter," she responded. "Supposedly, he was one of Ethan’s friends."

Marquis Thompson is awaiting trial. Twylah says her son and Thompson attended a protest regarding the death of George Floyd in Norfolk together earlier that day.

"They had attended the protest together. Then, after the protest is when they got into the argument," she said.

According to court documents, Thompson is being charged with murder and use of firearm charges.

News 3 did reach out to Thompson for an interview, but he declined our request.