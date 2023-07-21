Newport News police hosting free catalytic converter & window VIN etching

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is hosting a free catalytic converter VIN engraving and free window VIN etching event.

The goal of the engraving sessions is to deter thieves from stealing catalytic converters, which has been a rising problem across the country over the past few years.

The city has also noticed an uptick in thefts: In 2021, NNPD says 200 catalytic converters were stolen. That number surged to 328 in 2022.

The department previously told us catalytic converters only go for about a couple hundred dollars on the after market, but they cost thousands to replace.

The free engraving and etching sessions will take place on Saturday, July 22 at the Newport News Police headquarters located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue.

As of this writing, sign-up slots are full, but those interested in checking to see if a slot has freed up can do so here.