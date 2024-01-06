Newport News School Board files workers' comp on Zwerner's behalf 1 year after Richneck shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pender & Coward, the team representing the Newport News School Board in the Abby Zwerner $40 million litigation, has confirmed that the school board has filed a claim for workers' compensation benefits on Zwerner's behalf.

"Our research has determined that there is legal authority allowing an employer to file a claim for workers' compensation benefits on behalf of an employee with the Workers' Compensation Commission," the legal team said in a statement.

The team told News 3 they filed the claim due to Zwerner's statements in recent interviews "expressing worry about medical expenses arising from her injuries," all of which would be covered by the lifetime medical benefits offered through workers' compensation.

There is a two-year statute of limitations for seeking the benefits, and the attorneys said they did not want to "see these significant benefits jeopardized by letting the deadline for filing lapse" a year from now.

The school board's legal team filed a claim Jan. 5 for Zwerner, "arising from her workplace injuries" and requested a hearing in front of the Workers' Compensation Commission.

They are asking that Zwerner be awarded full benefits, including lifetime medical benefits, which she would receive immediately following the award, and maximum wages allowed under the Workers' Compensation Act.

A judge recently ruled that Zwerner could press forward with her $40 million lawsuit against the school board over claims of negligence by school administrators.

The decision by the Newport News judge means that Zwerner could get much more than the workers' compensation benefits.

Newport News Public Schools had tried to block the lawsuit, stating that Zwerner's injuries fell under workers' compensation.

"We firmly believe that the Workers' Compensation Commission is the correct forum to determine this case, not the Circuit Court," the school board's legal team said in a statement when confirming that they filed a claim on Zwerner's behalf.

Zwerner's lawsuit trial is scheduled to start in January 2025.

