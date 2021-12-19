Newport News School Board member holds 'Save Our Children Community March' following death of high school football player

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A community in mourning came together Saturday in Newport News for the "Save Our Children Community March." This comes after 17-year-old Justice Dunham died in a shooting Tuesday night at Menchville High School.

Children, community members and community leaders all calling to put an end to gun violence, with Newport News School Board member and Newport News native John Eley bringing everyone together.

"It was important to show the community that we care," Eley tells News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

"Going Beyond" is what Eley says is his call to justice.

"It's been very detrimental - to not just me, but all my board members," Eley said.

Chief Steve Drew with the Newport News Police Department says gun violence prevention starts at a young age.

"The elementary school and middle school are such frugal ground to impact. We got to wrap our arms around those prized possessions in the community - the youth - and interact with them. Let them know they matter and we care about them," Chief Drew tells News 3.

He also says it takes the entire community to prevent gun violence.

"I was talking with a group the other day, and he said, ‘Chief, what’s the solution to the gun violence?’ If I knew that, we would all be millionaires," Chief Drew said.

Chief Drew encourages citizens to say something if they see something.

"I’m not asking anybody to step on their front porch and hold up a sign saying, ’I’m the one who told,’ but if you do know someone involved in gun violence, gang activity, let us know," Drew said.

Related: Gun violence survivor, advocate at Menchville game discusses support needed for youth