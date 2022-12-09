Watch Now
Newport News Sgt. sentenced for voluntary manslaughter for 2019 fatal shooting

Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 11:28:50-05

A Newport News Police Department Sergeant has been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter in connection with a December 2019 fatal shooting.

Sgt. Albin Pearson was found guilty by a jury of voluntary manslaughter for the killing of Henry Kistler Berry III, a 43-year-old white man of Newport News.

On Friday, the judge sentenced him to 10 years on the voluntary manslaughter charge, but with 5 years suspended and he also got 12 months on the misdemeanor.

The judge denied serving them concurrently.

