Newport News Shipyard employees protest vaccine mandate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Newport News Shipyard workers rallied outside Newport News Shipbuilding this evening to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

This comes after Huntington Ingalls said all workers and contractors need to be fully vaccinated by December 8th. If employees don’t get vaccinated, they could lose their jobs and that’s not sitting well with some employees.

“I’m prepared to lose my job for this,” Shayne Giacobi said, a welder for the Newport News Shipyard.

Several Newport News shipyard employees say they are willing to take a stand against the COVID vaccine mandate.

"Their saying if we’re not vaccinated by December 8th that we are no longer allowed on the property," David England said, a shipyard contractor.

When asked if he was okay with losing your job, Ingram said "I’ll go to work somewhere else. I have options."

The Newport News shipyard is one of the latest companies to require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

"I been here for ten years. I built the greatest ships in the world. You guys are getting me all emotional right now I love this place, I love what I do here. And it’s just not right they are making us do this. I should have no problem finding another job and if not, we’re going to be alright, this is my family right here behind me," Brian Nyers, a mechanic at Newport News Shipyard tells News 3's Leondra Head.

His wife saying she agrees with his decision to not get vaccinated.

"We stand behind every choice he makes and we feel the exact same way. We will 100 percent stand behind him."

The Newport News Shipyard tells News 3 that its employees and contractors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, 2021.

However some employees believe the vaccine should be optional.

"We’re going to risk it all because if we comply that means that we don’t stand in freedom," Marrana Rocha said, the wife of a shipyard employee.

"We just want everyone to know it should be our choice. The mandate is just not right," Giacobi said.

To meet the deadline, employees and contractors must schedule their first vaccine shot by October 27th.

The Newport News Shipyard tells News 3 they are committed to protecting the health and safety of employees as they continue to serve the country without disruption.