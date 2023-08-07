Watch Now
News 3 anchor & investigative reporter Jessica Larché wins national award!

Jessica Larché
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 08:51:17-04

News 3’s investigative team is celebrating a national award!

Our very own anchor and investigative reporter Jessica Larché was honored this weekend for her investigation into a Chesapeake man's wrongful conviction.

Her work helped lead to Brian Faulcon's release and a pardon from Ralph Northam, Virginia's governor at the time.

Jessica accepted her award for multimedia investigative journalism at the National Association of Black Journalists Conference in Birmingham, Alabama.

News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara was in attendance when Jessica Larché won her NABJ Salute to Excellence award!

She was joined onstage by the dean of journalism at the University of Florida and the other award recipient from CBS News.

The NABJ's "Salute to Excellence" awards are given to journalists who best tell the stories of the Black community and the issues that the people within it face.

In Brian Faulcon's case, he was in prison after he was convicted of robbing a pizza delivery woman in Chesapeake back in 2012. Jessica’s investigation highlighted evidence that pointed to his innocence.

In the wake of her work, the former basketball coach was released in January of last year.

Congratulations, Jessica! We are so proud of you.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

