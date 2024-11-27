NF crumbling house, VB boy recovering with help from piano teacher, Thanksgiving travel rush: Sunrise Brief

Crumbling house in Norfolk causing concerns among neighbors. A Norfolk woman is pushing for change in her neighborhood over thecondition of the house next door to her in the Campostella section of Norfolk. The owner tells us he's trying to address issues at the home, but says the encroached property issue has to be addressed first. There is an agreement in place to demolish the other house once the permit is approved. Neighbor frustrated about condition of Norfolk house, contacts News 3

Piano teacher bringing joy of music to recovering Virginia Beach boy shot in February. As Landyn Davis, a young boy who was shot in the head by a stray bullet, is recovering,a piano teacher is bringing music and smiles into his life. On his road to recovery, Landyn has his piano teacher, Amy Reineberg, by his side. Amy used to teach music at Holland Elementary School, and that's where she met Landyn. In February, Landyn was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing video games inside his own home. When she heard about what happened, Amy says she knew she wanted to help because her own brother lost his life to gun violence. News 3 anchor Pari Cruz surprised her with an Everyday Hero award. Amy spoke about her time with Landyn and his family. Landyn is continuing his recovery. "What he has been able to handle and to overcome and his strength and his family strength, and to be able to continue on and to, I mean, he smiles all the time," she said. Amy is currently getting her Master's and considering a career in music therapy because of her experience with Landyn. Virginia Beach boy who was shot taking steps towards recovery with help from piano teacher