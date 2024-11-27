NF crumbling house, VB boy recovering with help from piano teacher, Thanksgiving travel rush: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Crumbling Norfolk house causing concern, VB boy recovering, Thanksgiving travel rush
Crumbling house in Norfolk causing concerns among neighbors. A Norfolk woman is pushing for change in her neighborhood over thecondition of the house next door to her in the Campostella section of Norfolk.
The owner tells us he's trying to address issues at the home, but says the encroached property issue has to be addressed first.
There is an agreement in place to demolish the other house once the permit is approved.Neighbor frustrated about condition of Norfolk house, contacts News 3
Piano teacher bringing joy of music to recovering Virginia Beach boy shot in February. As Landyn Davis, a young boy who was shot in the head by a stray bullet, is recovering,a piano teacher is bringing music and smiles into his life.
On his road to recovery, Landyn has his piano teacher, Amy Reineberg, by his side. Amy used to teach music at Holland Elementary School, and that's where she met Landyn.
In February, Landyn was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing video games inside his own home. When she heard about what happened, Amy says she knew she wanted to help because her own brother lost his life to gun violence.
News 3 anchor Pari Cruz surprised her with an Everyday Hero award.
Amy spoke about her time with Landyn and his family. Landyn is continuing his recovery.
"What he has been able to handle and to overcome and his strength and his family strength, and to be able to continue on and to, I mean, he smiles all the time," she said.
Amy is currently getting her Master's and considering a career in music therapy because of her experience with Landyn.Virginia Beach boy who was shot taking steps towards recovery with help from piano teacher
The Thanksgiving travel rush is underway. AAA predicts a record-breaking 79 million Americans will take to the roads, skies and rails this week. And they expect more than 5 million Americans to fly.
Some headed out yesterday to beat today's rush, what TSA estimates will be the busiest day to fly before Thanksgiving. TSA is expected to screen 2.9 million passengers today alone at airports around the country.
The FAA warns that an air traffic control worker shortage could cause delays.
AAA says most people will drive to their destination, with nearly 72 million expected to get behind the wheel. Meanwhile, Amtrak says it's seeing an uptick in passengers who prefer to ride the rails this Thanksgiving week.
There is some good news for drivers. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas is just over three dollars. In more than two dozen states, that average drops below three bucks.
This morning's weather: Cloudy, cooler today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today we should expect partly to mostly cloudy skies but mainly dry across the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will drop to the upper 50s today, near normal for this time of year.
Another round of rain is set to move in for Thanksgiving. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with showers throughout the day.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Gunshot wounds discovered on body found in burning PT dumpster
Body found in a burning Portsmouth dumpster reportedly had numerous gunshot wounds. There is an update on the body that was recently found in a burning Portsmouth dumpster. Court records reveal the person had several gunshot wounds.
The body had gunshot wounds to the head, back and thigh, according to the court records. The autopsy also revealed bullet fragments in the person's foot.
This all came to light on November 18 when calls to 911 revealed a fire in a dumpster outside Bethel Worship Center Church on Pepperwood Ct.
Investigators say someone noticed a body in the dumpster after putting the fire out. Police are still working to identify the person killed and inform their family.
