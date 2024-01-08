NNPD to give update on officer-involved shooting that left man dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have identified the man shot and killed by Newport News officers as 43-year-old David Noteboom.

A little after noon, on Jan. 5, the NNPD team went to the 0 block of Davis Park Drive because the NNPD Tactical Team dealt with an "armed, suicidal subject" from the residence the day before.

The officers were there to perform a wellness check and serve the man involved in the incident Thursday with an arrest warrant issued out of Chesapeake.

Police say they made multiple attempts to contact those within the residence by phone and PA system, but no one answered, according to the release. Officers say the front door was open, and made multiple requests for those within to exit, but no one came out.

Police say that they then heard a woman "screaming and yelling in distress," according to a release. Believing her to be in danger, the NNPD team went into the residence, where they saw a man and woman allegedly in a violent struggle, and the man was holding a weapon.

The man pointed the weapon at officers when they came in, according to police.

An officer then shot the man, according to a release.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital despite officers saying medics rendered aid immediately after he was shot.

News 3 spoke with Noteboom's ex-girlfriend, Michelle Ellers, who was inside of the residence when Noteboom was shot.

Ellers says Noteboom did not point the gun at officers.

"He wasn't trying to harm anybody but himself," Ellers said.

Police Chief Steve Drew said that he will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. The time is still to be determined.

Stay with News 3 for updates.