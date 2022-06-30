No parking on lawn ordinance in City of Hampton begins July 1

HAMPTON, Va. – Residents in the city of Hampton will no longer be able to park on their front lawns starting July 1.

The city council voted to pass the ordinance in December of 2021 and it is taking effect on schedule.

According to a post on Facebook by the City of Hampton, “the law doesn’t require anyone to build a driveway, but grant money is available for those affected by the change who do not have a driveway and want to install one.”

Those with limited means will be given priority when it comes to grant funding.

The city will be allowing temporary parking during the following:

Loading and unloading (up to 24 hours)

When either side of the adjacent street is labeled as "no parking permitted"

Reasonable accommodation

City-approved special permit

Street closures

Street sweeping/maintenance

Flooding or severe weather events

When washing the car

As of June 30, those are the only exceptions to the ordinance. City spokesperson Robin McCormick said the city will notify a resident if they are violating the ordinance. A time period will be given to allow the resident time to comply, and if not corrected within that period the violation will be reported to a judge. City spokesperson McCormick said there could be a fine imposed of anywhere from $10 to $1,000.

For more information on the ordinance, grants, and new regulations starting on July 1 click here.