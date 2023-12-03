Norfolk City Council votes to enhance employee relations after declining request for collective bargaining

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, city council adopted Ordinance No. 49415, declining a request of the Southern State Police Benevolent Association to authorize collective bargaining for Norfolk employees.

The same ordinance amended sections of Norfolk's City Code to strengthen the previously established Employee Relations Committee (ERC) process, and to establish a formal role for unioins and other professional associations in the process, according to the city.

The city says with the adoption of this ordinance, city council voted to formalize an enhanced ERC process, including the creation of at least four committees representing fire, police, operations department employees like public works and utilities, and general employees of the city.

The City Manager is also now required to submit a formal, annual report to city council that outlines the specific details of the ERC committee meetings, along with any findings and recommendations, concurrent with the submission of the annual operating and capital budget.

The city says the emphasis on strengthening employee relations includes actively encouraging employee engagement and fostering a culture of active participation to include the ability to have union or professional association membership dues automatically deducted from their paychecks if desired.

The city says they made the recommendation against collective bargaining due to "the financial strain on government resources and services, constraints on operational adjustments by establishing fixed terms for employment conditions, reducing the flexibility of response to critical needs, and an increased tax burden."

A city spokesperson says this action by city council reaffirms the ideal that the interests of the local community and they city's workforce are best served by local decision makers and not by external arbitration.

