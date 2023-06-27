Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer announces resignation

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer has announced his immediate resignation at Tuesday's closed session City Council meeting, according to a source with the city of Norfolk.

On June 13, Norfolk City Council approved an expenditure regarding severance for City Manager Chip Filer.

The expenditure said "for his severance in June 2023, the city manager shall receive his annual salary for the 12 months preceding July 1, 2023, and for him and his family, he shall be eligible to elect one of the health care coverages offered city employees.

The city manager shall choose to receive the severance payment as a lump sum or equal payments over the ensuing 26 pay periods. The health care coverage shall end upon his enrollment in the health care plan of a subsequent employer or 12 months, whichever occurs first."

Filer was appointed city manager in August 2019 following the Doug Smith's resignation. Prior to becoming Norfolk's city manager, Filer was Old Dominion University's Associate Vice President for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development.