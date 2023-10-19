Watch Now
News

Actions

Norfolk community holds vigil for Norview Middle School student shot, killed

Vigil held for Norview Middle school student shot and killed
Family and friends of 14-year old Amir Burnette remember the teen.jpg
Vigil held for Norview Middle school student shot and killed .jpg
Amir Burnette coach.jpg
Norview Middle football team.jpg
Vigil held for Norview Middle school student shot and killed.jpg
Posted at 11:17 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 23:28:59-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk community members remembered and honored 14-year old, Amir Burnette in a candlelight vigil.

Amir was shot and killed in September in a house near East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The 14-year-old was a football player at Norview Middle School and heavily involved in school.

Norview Middle football team.jpg
Norview Middle School football team

With candles in hand, more than 50 people came together to honor the teen’s life outside of the school.

"We love you Amir," family and firends of Amir chanted.

Amir’s football coach and the head football coach at Norview Middle School, Tyrique Jenkins, says the 14-year-old was a stellar athlete.

"Amir was a very passionate kid," Jenkins said. "He loved to play the game. He never gave me a problem. It always ‘yes sir, no sir.’ He was the first person in line to get a drill done, he always wanted to catch a football and loved having a football in his hands."

Amir wore jersey number 4 and played wide receiver.

Amir Burnette coach.jpg
Norview Middle School football coach holds up jersey of 14-year old Amir Burnette who was tragically shot and killed

"The kids gravitated towards him," Jenkins said. "He was a leader. He could take a 5-yard pass and turn it into a touchdown. He was very athletic."

Amir’s family says there’s not a day that goes by where they don’t think about him and his funny personality.

"He loved to dance from a little baby, and he would just do things to make you smile," Tottayana Traynham, Amir Burnette's aunt, said. "That was my nephew, but we were like brother and sister."

Amir was killed before his football season started.

"He didn’t get to make his first game, but they’ve been winning every game they’ve played, and we know that he’s with them," Burnette said.

Family and friends of 14-year old Amir Burnette remember the teen

News

Norfolk police arrest man in shooting death of 14-year-old

Leondra Head
10:06 PM, Sep 04, 2023

Albert Sutton, 27, was arrested in connection to Amir’s murder.

Court documents say Sutton told police he was showing a gun to minors when the gun went off.

Court documents go on to say Sutton fled the scene and eventually returned and was arrested.

Sutton is charged with involuntary manslaughter and is being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV