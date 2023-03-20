Norfolk International Airport TSA finds 9mm gun in Hampton woman's carry-on

NORFOLK, Va. — TSA at Norfolk International Airport stopped a woman from bringing a gun onto a flight.

On Friday, March 17, a Hampton resident was going through TSA when her carry-on bag was flagged by the X-ray unit, according to a TSA spokesperson. The agency said after inspection, local police removed a 9mm handgun from her bag.

Police cited the woman on state charges, TSA said. The agency added that she could potentially face criminal prosecution once her case is forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney. She also faces a financial civil penalty. The penalty maximum for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint was recently increased to $15,000.

“Friday marked the seventh gun that our officers in Norfolk have prevented from being carried onto a flight so far this young year,” said Robin Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Our team should be commended for continuing to prevent guns from being carried onto flights. If you own a firearm, make sure you do not bring it to a security checkpoint. Remember that a concealed carry permit or enrollment in the TSA PreCheck® program are not exemptions from this policy.”

Last year, a record-breaking 27 guns were stopped at ORF’s checkpoints.

Passengers are allowed to pack firearms in checked bags, but they must follow TSA protocol which includes, but is not limited to, unloading the firearm, packing it in a hard-sided locked case and declaring it at the check-in counter.