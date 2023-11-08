Norfolk International Airport TSA stops man from bringing gun on plane, record tied for last year

Transportation Security Administration officers at Norfolk International Airport prevented a Virginia Beach man from bringing his handgun onto a flight Wednesday.

The man packed a 9mm gun in his carry-on bag, which was loaded with 16 bullets, including one in the chamber, according to a press release.

This marks the 27th gun caught by TSA officers at Norfolk airport checkpoints this year, tying the record that was set last year.

“The frequency with the number of travelers that we see bringing their guns to our security checkpoints is alarming,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Passengers are not permitted to carry their firearms into the cabin of their aircraft."

"With that said, travelers may transport a firearm to their destination as long as it is packed safely and properly," said Burke. "To travel with a gun, it should be unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and then taken to the airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. We mandate that travelers declare their firearms with the airline to be transported with checked baggage to ensure that travelers do not have access to guns during a flight.”

The firearm was removed by local police, who cited the man on a weapons charge.

He also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

If you are unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on or checked bag, you can download the myTSA app, which has a handy "What can I bring?" feature that allows you to type in an item to find out if it can fly.

